Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

Manchester City will face Al-Hilal at the Camping World Stadium on Monday in the last 16 of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Cityzens have performed brightly on the global stage this summer and look to have hit their stride after a difficult domestic campaign.

They picked up comfortable wins over Wydad Casablanca and Al-Ain in their first two group games, beating the former 2-0 and thrashing the latter 6-0. They then locked horns with Italian giants Juventus in their final group outing and picked up a 5-2 victory. That win featured goals from four different players, including Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, who both came off the bench to score their second goals of the competition.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, picked up an impressive point in their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the group opener before playing out a goalless draw against Red Salzburg in game two. They picked up their first win of the tournament against Pachuca last time out, beating the Mexican side 2-0 via goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo.

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

City's only competitive meeting against Asian opposition came back in December 2023 when they faced Urawa Red Diamonds in the semifinals of the Club World Cup, winning 3-0.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, last faced English opposition in February 2022, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the semifinals of the global showpiece.

The Cityzens are the highest-scoring side in the Club World Cup so far with a goal tally of 13.

The Blue Waves are the only AFC side in the knockout stages of the competition this year.

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Prediction

City will head into the midweek clash on the back of a five-game winning streak and will be keen to extend that streak on Monday. They are clear favorites ahead of the game, but will need to be wary of complacency to get the job done.

Al-Hilal are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up five wins in that period. Their first-half performance against Madrid on the opening day showed they are capable of competing with much stronger sides, but they could see defeat against an inspired City side on Monday.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of Al-Hilal's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Cityzens' last nine matches)

