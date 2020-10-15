Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City are set to host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a highly-anticipated English Premier League fixture.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in a pulsating encounter nearly two weeks ago. A goal from English winger Raheem Sterling for Manchester City in the first half was cancelled out by a goal from Leeds United's marquee signing, forward Rodrigo Moreno in the second half.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium 10 days ago. Goals from England international Bukayo Saka and winger Nicolas Pepe sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's men. Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In 36 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost 12 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last met each other for the FA Cup semi-finals in July this year, with Arsenal beating Manchester City 2-0. A brace from captain and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured his side a win. Arsenal would go on to win the FA Cup.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-W

Manchester City vs Arsenal Team News

Manchester City have a few injury concerns ahead of this game. Key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, winger Raheem Sterling and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko are all doubts for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, as well as young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli. Attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left-back Kieran Tierney and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe are all doubts for this game.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City are yet to find their form in the league, and have not looked at their very best. Pep Guardiola will hope that the potential return of veteran striker Sergio Aguero boosts the team, while it remains to be seen whether key players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are fit and available.

Arsenal have generally impressed under manager Mikel Arteta. The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes has fortified the defence, but it is the form of forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which is concerning.

A close match is expected, with Manchester City likely to edge past Arsenal.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

