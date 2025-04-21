Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2025

Manchester City and Aston Villa lock horns at the Etihad in a Premier League contest on Tuesday night. City are currently fourth in the league table while Villa are seventh. However, only a point separates the two sides as both make a final push for Champions League football in the home straight of the season.

Unlike previous years, five clubs can now qualify for Europe's elite competition and both of these sides are capable of booking a berth for themsleves. City got the better of Everton this past weekend to move within a point of third-placed Newcastle United.

They seem to be going through a phase of revival, collecting 10 points from their last four matches and shutting out their opposition thrice in the process.

Pep Guardiola's men continue to be a force to be reckoned with at home and they have enjoyed taking Villa to the cleaners at the Etihad, winning their last 14 meetings with the Lions on home turf.

However, things are a bit different these days than they used to be. Unai Emery's men are no longer a mid-table side. They have won two of their last three matches against Manchester City. They managed to beat City 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Villa Park in the first half of the ongoing campaign.

They will pull up at the Etihad on Tuesday in high spirits, having blown Newcastle United to smithereens, beating them 4-1 at home on Saturday. In their last 11 outings, Villa have failed to be on the winning side just once, an away defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have been victorious in their last 14 Premier League home matches against Aston Villa, managing to score at least twice in each of the last 13.

;Aston Villa's haul of two wins in their last three league matches against Manchester City is as many as they had in their previous 23.

Across City's 14 successive wins at home against Villa in the Premier League, they have been behind in just two matches.

City have let in 21 home Premier League goals this term, their most in a single campaign since the 2015-16 season (also 21).

Villa are on a three-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League, managing to keep a clean sheet in each of them. They have never won four away matches in a row without conceding a goal.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

It has not been this close in ages but City's imperious record over Aston Villa are Villa park has to count for something. While the reigning Premier League champions have been nowhere near their best this season, of late, they have shown signs of getting back to their old ways.

This could be a close contest but City are likely to edge this one and earn three valuable points.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

