Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Pep Guardiola's men made quick work of Sporting Lisbon, thrashing them 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the quarter-finals. City ran riot at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg and put five past a rattled Sporting side.

The tie was already done and dusted as the Portuguese outfit came to the Etihad for the second leg but they managed to escape further embarrassment by earning a 0-0 draw.

Despite all the good form they've showcased over the course of the season, City are presently holding onto a slender one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. They fell to second for a brief period ahead of their weekend game against Burnley as Liverpool beat Watford earlier on Saturday.

But Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne found the back of the net to prolong City's stay at the top. The Champions League title has eluded Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and they will be desperate to make a statement against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's men beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals. The first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano ended 1-1. Manchester United were all over Atletico Madrid in the second leg at Old Trafford but it was the Rojiblancos who put away a golden chance to secure the lead.

Once they had the advantage, they were ready to protect it by all means. They got the job done at the end of the day. After a poor first half of the season, Atletico Madrid seem to be regaining their footing. They beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday night and remain third in the table.

They are currently on a six-game winning streak and will look to tap into their rich vein of form as they travel to Manchester for the second time in the span of three weeks.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Manchester City

Kyle Walker will serve the final game of his three-match ban in the first leg against Atletico Madrid. Ruben Dias is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. 19-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer is the only other player in the nursing room at Manchester City.

Injuries: Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Kyle Walker

Atletico Madrid

Yannick Carrasco is still suspended for Atletico Madrid. Hector Herrera will miss out due to a hamstring injury. Other than that, Atletico Madrid have a fully fit squad and Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann are expected to lead the attack for them.

Injuries: Hector Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Yannick Carrasco

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Renan Lodi; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Manchester City's defence does look a bit vulnerable here. But they are likely to make their home advantage count and register a win in the first leg on Tuesday night. Atletico Madrid will be resilient and there won't be a lot of goals in this game. But Pep Guardiola's men can be quite inventive and unrelenting in the final third.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Atletico Madrid

