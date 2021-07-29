Manchester City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more - Club friendlies 2021

A last-minute change in plans sees Manchester City host Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday.

The defending Premier League champions Manchester City kickstarted their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Preston North End. Riyad Mahrez and 18-year-old winger Samuel Edozie were on target for the Cityzens as they got the ball rolling on their preparations ahead of the new season.

With several key players yet to return, City's starting lineup featured as many as four youngsters. But it was the familiar Riyad Mahrez who provided the breakthrough for them in the 25th minute. Edozie added some cushion to their lead in the 64th minute.

Manchester City have a short pre-season and will take on Leicester City in the FA Community Shield on the 7th of August. But they could yet schedule another friendly before their competitive season begins.

Barnsley had an impressive 2020-21 campaign where they came close to gaining promotion. They were beaten in the playoff semi-final 2-1 on aggregate by Swansea City.

Markus Schopp's men got their pre-season off to a positive start with back-to-back wins over Rochdale and Sheffield Wednesday. But their latest outing against Morecambe ended in a goalless draw. The scoreline was flattering for Morecambe but the Reds will rue their missed opportunities.

They ought to enjoy this run-out against Manchester City, which will be their final pre-season game ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Barnsley have clashed 34 times in the past. Manchester City have won 16 and Barnsley have won six. Ten matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in 2013 when Manchester City thrashed Barnsley 5-0. Manchester City are undefeated in their last four games against Barnsley.

Manchester City form guide: W

Barnsley form guide: W-W-D

Manchester City vs Barnsley Team News

Manchester City

Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus are all yet to join the contingent. All six players played in the finals of their respective continental tournaments and are yet to return from holidays. Ilkay Gundogan is back but Kevin De Bruyne is still away after the Euros.

As many as 10 youngsters came off the bench for City in the game against Preston North End and we could very well see a repeat of it.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barnsley

Barnsley have signed Josh Benson from Burnley. Their league campaign begins next weekend and they are expected to use their experienced lineup against their high-profile opponents. They have no injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City vs Barnsley Predicted Lineups

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Yan Couto, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Cole Palmer, Ilkay Gundogan; Benjamin Knight, Riyad Mahrez, Ben Knight

Barnsley (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Toby Sibbick, Jason Sraha, Liam Kitching, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Callum Styles, Jordan Williams, Devante Cole, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris

Manchester City vs Barnsley Prediction

Manchester City will have enough experienced players pushing to get a win here. Barnsley will relish the opportunity and cause problems with their attack-minded approach.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Barnsley

