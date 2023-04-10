Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important quarterfinal clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian outfit edged SC Freiburg to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in a very difficult match this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cityzens thrashed Southampton by a 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are on an even footing as far their head-to-head record is concerned. They have won three games apiece out of the six matches that they have played in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have won two of their three home games against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat coming against Pep Guardiola's side in 2013.

After a run of four defeats away from home against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich have lost only two of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Pep Guardiola has won 39 out of his 72 knock-out games as a manager in the UEFA Champions League - the best win percentage of any manager that has been involved in at least 30 games in the competition.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal but will be up against a formidable test this week. The Cityzens have flattered to deceive on the European front and will be intent on proving their critics wrong this season.

Bayern Munich have shown marked improvement under Thomas Tuchel but will need to be at their best this week. Manchester City have been more consistent over the course of the season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

