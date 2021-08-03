Manchester City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021 

Manchester City will host EFL Championship side Blackpool in an all-English club friendly on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over another English side, Barnsley, in a friendly on Saturday.

A relatively strong City side picked up the victory, with Samuel Edozie, Benjamin Knight and Riyad Mahrez scoring before halftime while Cole Palmer missed a first-half penalty.

Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe on the same day. Wes McDonald and CJ Hamilton scored in each half to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

This will be the two sides' last pre-season friendly before they get back to competitive action.

Manchester City will trade tackles with FA Cup holders Leicester City in the Community Shield next weekend, while Blackpool will square off against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

Manchester City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 80 occasions in the past and Manchester City boast a much better head-to-head record.

The Mancunians have 34 wins to their name, while 25 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Blackpool were victorious on 21 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a Premier League fixture in January 2011 when Adam Johnson scored a first-half goal to give City a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

Manchester City have won both of their pre-season games this season without conceding a goal and will be keen to make it three wins from three. Blackpool have won three of their six pre-season friendlies.

Manchester City form guide: W-W

Blackpool form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Manchester City vs Blackpool Team News

Manchester City

Yangel Herrera is a doubt for City with a leg injury and Phil Foden is also a doubt with a knock. The Copa America contingent are also yet to report for training.

Other than that, Pep Guardiola has the complement of an almost full squad and could name his strongest lineup to build cohesion heading into the new campaign.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Phil Foden, Yangel Herrera

Suspension: None

Blackpool

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Blackpool.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Manchester City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen (GK); Ferland Mendy, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Cole Palmer; Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Edozie, Benjamin Knight

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Christopher Maxwell (GK); James Husband, Richard Keogh, Callum Connolly, Luke Garbutt; Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton; Deemetri Mitchell, Jerry Yates, Oliver Sarkic

Manchester City vs Blackpool Prediction

Manchester City are heavy favorites to claim victory and the difference in class between the two sides is very evident.

The players on the fringes of Guardiola's squad will want to use this opportunity to make a positive impression. Barring an unlikely upset, there will be only one winner here and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the English champions.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Blackpool

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P