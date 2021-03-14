Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City are set to play Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday for the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Scott Parker's Fulham yesterday in the English Premier League. Second-half goals from centre-back John Stones, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg yesterday in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from Switzerland international Ruben Vargas, forward Marco Richter and attacker Andre Hahn sealed the deal for Augsburg. Germany international Florian Neuhaus scored the consolation goal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and drawn one.

💪 @ManCity have won their last eight away #PL matches, in which they have scored 22 goals and conceded only three#FULMCI pic.twitter.com/5B9otxlGeG — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last month in the first leg of the Round of 16, with Manchester City beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0. Goals from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and Brazil international Gabriel Jesus secured the win for Manchester City.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-D

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City could be without Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Christoph Kramer, Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini and young forward Torben Musel.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Torben Musel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

After a slow start to their season, Manchester City now sit at the top of the Premier League table. They are 17 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand. Pep Guardiola's side have been in fine form recently and are regarded by many as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are struggling. Manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but there have been suggestions that he could be sacked by Gladbach after some poor recent results.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost all four Bundesliga matches since Marco Rose announced he was leaving for Borussia Dortmund 😣 pic.twitter.com/BYK1Q68bkr — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

Manchester City are in frightening form and will be the favourites here.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

