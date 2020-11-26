Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City are set to host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Manchester City come into this game following a 1-0 win over Greek Super League side Olympiacos Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

A first-half goal from talented young midfielder Phil Foden secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Through to the next round!! Thanks for the assist bro @sterling7 !! pic.twitter.com/Z6Tp8Etemt — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 25, 2020

Burnley, on the other hand, beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the English Premier League on Monday to register their first league win of the season.

A goal from New Zealand international Chris Wood in the first half was enough to seal the deal for Sean Dyche's side.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in September in the EFL Cup round of 16. Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0, courtesy of a brace from England international Raheem Sterling and a goal from Spanish winger Ferran Torres.

Advertisement

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-D-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L-D-W

Manchester City vs Burnley Team News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake, who is out injured. Other than that, there are no known issues affecting team selection.

Injured: Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Burnley have a few injury concerns to deal with. Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady, midfielder Dale Stephens and England international Jack Cork are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Dale Stephens, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Burnley Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

All smiles in training this morning 😁 pic.twitter.com/lplhcb1Anz — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester City have struggled in the league this season. Despite spending big on the likes of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, Pep Guardiola's side have failed to impress on a consistent basis. Returning stars might prove to be crucial as Manchester City try to establish a consistent run of form.

Burnley, on the other hand, did not enjoy the best of transfer windows. Their win against Crystal Palace was their first league victory of the season. Manager Sean Dyche will hope that the victory acts as a catalyst for improved performances from his side.

Manchester City will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Also Read: Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann admits his decision to reject the club the first time angered Lionel Messi