Manchester City vs Chelsea: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League Final 2020-21

All eyes will be on the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday, as Manchester City and Chelsea will battle it out in an enticing all-English Champions League final.

The Sky Blues will hope to secure their first-ever European trophy, while their London rivals will look to salvage their season by getting their hands on the biggest prize in European club football.

Even though the teams are familiar rivals in the domestic scene, everything goes out the window in a showpiece clash like this one, and Chelsea and Manchester City will enter the game on an even keel.

Both teams boast a plethora of stars in their ranks. On that note, let's take a look at five players from either team to keep an eye on in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

Honourable mentions: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Edouard Mendy (Chelsea).

#1 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden could have a big game for Manchester City.

Phil Foden's meteoric rise at Manchester City is well documented. At just 21 years of age, the player has already established himself among the very best in the business and has become a key player in Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad.

Foden exudes confidence and style that belies his young years. He possesses an uncanny knack of drifting past opponents. So he'll fancy his chances against a Chelsea defence that hasn't been at its the most resolute, especially in recent games.

Phil Foden joined Manchester City at four years old.



Today, he turns 21.



Tomorrow, he plays for his boyhood club in their first-ever Champions League final.



What dreams are made of 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Vpwc2lXLcC — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2021

Foden has already registered his career-best tally of 16 goals this season, but that could get better on Sunday as Manchester City look to become the newest Champions League winners.

#2 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante has to win the midfield battle if Chelsea are to win the game.

Chelsea have a number of stars like Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, or even Timo Werner. who could be key on Saturday. But we're going with the indefatigable N'Golo Kante, an underrated operator in Chelsea's starry squad.

Kante's ball-winning ability is impressive, while his passes are accurate, attributes that endear him to any manager.

However, the Frenchman will have his hands full against Manchester City's midfield. He could face a tall task in keeping Kevin De Bruyne quiet, but it's a job he has done before and will hope to accomplish once again.

