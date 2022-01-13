Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this weekend as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea lock horns with an in-form Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent by their own lofty standards this season. The Blues edged Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 victory in the Carabao Cup over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Cityzens have carved out a 10-point lead for themselves this season and edged Arsenal to an important 2-1 victory in their previous league game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Manchester City and have won 71 out of 170 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 60 victories.

Manchester City won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and will look to do the double over Chelsea for only the fourth time in their Premier League history.

Chelsea last won more than two consecutive away games against Manchester City in 2008 and could replicate the feat this weekend.

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League games and are on their fifth such run in the competition.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 15 Premier League matches under Thomas Tuchel but have been held to a draw in six of these games.

Kevin De Bruyne has an impressive recent record against Chelsea and has managed three goals and one assist in his last four Premier League games against his former side.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City have been impeccable in the Premier League this season and have become the favourites to win the league title yet again. The Cityzens have one of the best squads in England at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal against a formidable opponent.

Chelsea have improved drastically under Thomas Tuchel but have shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks. Manchester City have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Romelu Lukaku to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi