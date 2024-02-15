Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Blues eased past Crystal Palace by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The home side eased past FC Copenhagen by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 71 out of the 176 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Manchester City have won six of their last eight matches at home against Chelsea in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in five of these games.

Manchester City and Chelsea played out a 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture - the most goals witnessed in a single game in this fixture since the 2009-10 season.

The 4-4 draw between Manchester City and Chelsea last year also ended a run of 16 matches without a draw between the two teams.

Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in their last 19 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only such result during this period coming in 2018.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City have come into their own in recent weeks and will be intent on giving Liverpool a run for their money in the title race. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden found the back of the net against FC Copenhagen and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Chelsea have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a good run of results. Manchester City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes