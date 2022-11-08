Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Manchester City will entertain last season's finalists Chelsea at the Etihad in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts lost to West Ham United in the fourth round last season, failing to reach their fifth straight semifinal. Chelsea, meanwhile, reached the final last season but lost to Liverpool on penalties.

After a goalless 120 minutes, Liverpool triumphed 11-10, with substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the only penalty in the shootout.

City and Chelsea head into the game in contrasting form. City are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning four. That includes a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, with Erling Haaland scoring the winner from the spot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have suffered two defeats in their last three games across competitions, including a 1-0 home loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 171 times across competitions. Chelsea lead 71-61 in wins, while 39 games have ended in draws. This will be their fourth meeting in the EFL Cup, with City leading 2-1.

Their last 19 meetings have produced conclusive results, with 11 wins for City and eight for Chelsea. The Cityzens secured a league double over the Blues last season, picking up a pair of 1-0 wins.

City have a 100% record at home across competitions this season, scoring 25 goals in their last seven games and conceding just seven.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

The hosts have suffered just one defeat across competitions since their 3-1 Community Shield loss in July. They have won all their home games this season and are overwhelming favourites at home.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two games against City and in three of their last five trips to the Etihad. Considering the same, City should win.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: City to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Kevin De Bryune to score or assist any time - Yes

