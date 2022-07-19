Manchester City vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Manchester City will kickstart their pre-season campaign on Wednesday night as they square off against Mexican outfit Club America at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Within two weeks, Manchester City will face off against Liverpool for the FA Community Shield. They will try to get themselves in shape before that with two pre-season friendlies, the first of which will be against Club America on Wednesday night.

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title on the last day of the 2021-22 season. They have now won the league in three of the last four seasons and are heading into the new season after bolstering their ranks significantly in the summer.

They have added Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez to their roster but have also let go of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho. Pep Guardiola's men will also play a friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday before returning to England for the Community Shield on July 30.

They will kick-off their new Premier League campaign on August 7 against West Ham United.

Their Wednesday opponents Club America conceded a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in a pre-season matchup last Satuday. Timo Werner fired Chelsea into the lead in the 55th minute before a Reece James own goal restored parity just five minutes later.

But Mason Mount's strike in the 83rd minute would prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Club America have not got off to a great start to the new domestic season. They were held to a goalless stalemate by Atlas prior to being beaten 3-2 by Monterrey in their second match of the season.

However, they did bounce back to pick up three points against Toluca last week, beating them 1-0.

Fernando Ortiz's side made as many as five new signings ahead of the new season and will be hoping to mount a title challenge this term. They will return to league action after Wednesday night's friendly against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first ever meeting between Manchester City and Club America.

Club America failed to register a single shot on target in their friendly against Chelsea last Saturday.

Manchester City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Manchester City finished the 2021-22 season with the joint-best defensive record in the league. They conceded just 26 goals in 38 matches, the same number of goals as Liverpool shipped in.

Manchester City vs Club America Prediction

Club America have played three domestic league games and a friendly against Chelsea in July. This will be Manchester City's first pre-season friendly. As such, Club America players will be a lot more attuned to the rigors of the game as opposed to their Manchester City counterparts.

Despite that, City have enough quality to emerge as the winners here and kickstart their pre-season preparations on a positive note.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Club America

Manchester City vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

