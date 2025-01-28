Manchester City vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Club Brugge take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive in the competition so far and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Preview

Club Brugge are currently in 20th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have failed to make an impression so far this season. The Belgian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Kortrijk over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in 25th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Cityzens defeated Chelsea by a convincing 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent record against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Club Brugge have never defeated Manchester City in an official fixture.

Manchester City have scored nine goals in their two matches against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League and secured both their victories in the group stage of the 2021-22 season.

Club Brugge are winless in their 14 matches away from home against opponents from England in major European competitions - only Anderlecht and Dynamo Kyiv have worse records in this regard.

Club Brugge are unbeaten nin their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the competition since 1977.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been run ragged by their opponents in Europe this season. With their hopes hanging by a thread, Pep Guardiola's charges will need to play out of their skins this week.

Club Brugge have a poor record in England and will be up against a determined unit. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

