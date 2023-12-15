Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Luton Town to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.

Manchester City have lost two of their last 16 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with both their defeats during this period coming at the Etihad Stadium.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge at Manchester City, only Manchester United have won more Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium than Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have scored 12 of their last 13 goals and each of their last 10 goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in the second half.

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United away from home this season and could become the first time since Leicester City in the 2020-21 season to defeat both Manchester clubs away from home in a single Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in the coming weeks. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden have stepped up to the plate so far and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and will be up against a formidable side in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes