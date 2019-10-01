Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb Match Prediction | Champions League 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 46 // 01 Oct 2019, 19:34 IST

Can Manchester City keep up the momentum?

Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The game promises to be a match brimming with attacking football, especially considering the modus operandi of both sides.

While City have established themselves as arguably one of the most exciting teams, Zagreb too have been thrilling audiences with their brand of football, an aspect that came to the fore against Atalanta in their opening group fixture.

The English giants come into the game on the back of an accomplished 3-1 victory over Everton. Though the Sky Blues weren’t at their best, they still managed to breach a stubborn Toffees defence thrice which will not bode too well for Zagreb come Tuesday.

In consonance with their flamboyant characteristics, the Cityzens would look to impose themselves upon the game as quickly as possible. Consequently, their midfielders would enjoy an awful lot of possession, meaning that the Croatian outfit would have their task cut out trying to regain the ball.

Moreover, City’s forwards would cause more than a furrowed brow or two among Zagreb’s defensive ranks, considering the quality the former possesses. However, it would be too naïve to completely write off the away side even before a ball has been kicked.

Though City have made a habit of coming through such challenges, Zagreb would certainly get a few chances to impact the game.

In the absence of Aymeric Laporte, the Sky Blues’ rear-guard doesn’t inspire as much confidence and if the visitors can showcase a bit of bravery on the ball, they could be in with a shout.

Yet, having said that, the hosts boast too much experience, talent and tactical nous to tackle everything Zagreb might throw at them and while a clean sheet might not come to fruition, City could certainly have enough firepower to score atleast thrice.

Score Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Dinamo Zagreb