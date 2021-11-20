Manchester City vs Everton - 4 key battles | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City will take on Everton this weekend, hoping to stay in touch with league leaders Chelsea. The holders, who have already lost twice this season, are three points adrift of The Blues. Meanwhile, after a brilliant start to their campaign, Everton have fallen off the perch in recent games.

They are winless in their last five games, losing three. After holding Tottenham Hotspur to a draw in their previous game, Everton will hope to frustrate Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad stadium.

Meanwhile, City have also blown hot and cold in their last five games either. They recovered well from a loss against Crystal Palace with a thumping win at Manchester United in their last game.

On that note, here's a look at four key matchups that could be key in the outcome of the game

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City) vs Seamus Coleman (Everton)

He has had to wait for a while, but Phil Foden is now a regular in the Manchester City team. Foden has started the last six games for team in the Premier League, grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

With three goals in the league thus far, he is their highest goal-scorer so far this season. All of his league strikes have come in the last five games. Foden's performances on the left wing has been a key reason why City have not felt the absence of a striker.

Phil Foden (£8.3m) has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in the last 5 Gameweeks. The @ManCity midfielder's 13 shots in the box and 8 shots on target rank among the top four for #FPL players in that time.

However, against Seamus Coleman at right-back in the Everton defence, Foden could have his task cut out. Coleman makes 2.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, making him the second-best player in the Everton rearguard.

Tackles in the first half of Everton 0-0 Tottenham



Seamus Coleman - 5



Tottenham - 5



🤫 Coleman working hard to keep Spurs' left flank quiet 💪 Tackles in the first half of Everton 0-0 Tottenham🍬 Seamus Coleman - 5⚪️ 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 - 𝟱🤫 Coleman working hard to keep Spurs' left flank quiet

He was a big reason why Everton kept Tottenham Hotspur quiet in the last game. So the visitors will hope that Coleman recreates the same magic against City, and keeps Foden at bay.

#3 Andros Townsend (Everton) vs Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Despite Guardiola's penchant for tinkering with his defence, Joao Cancelo has missed just 12 minutes of Premier League game time this season. That is because the Portuguese has been a rock at the back for the Ciyizens.

Cancelo is leading the team in tackles (2.1 per game) and interceptions (2.4 per game). He also joins the attack whenever possible. He also has the second-most shots (2.4 per game) in the team, proving his offensive efficacy.

Ahead of Crystal Palace vs. Man City, a throwback to Andros Townsend's goal in the same fixture last season.

However, against Everton, Cancelo might have his hands full, especially against Andros Townsend. The Everton top scorer this season has also tallied the most key passes and draws the most fouls (two apiece per game).

Manchester City



A very impressive week for Joao Cancelo!



5 assists in 2 games!

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out due to injury, Townsend's deliveries haven't yielded much output. But Townsend has a history of turning up against City. The Toffees will be crossing their fingers that he would do so in their shirt too.

