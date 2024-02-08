Manchester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. The Toffees held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are embroiled in an intriguing title race at the moment. The home side eased past Brentford by a 3-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive historical record against Everton and have won 80 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 4-0 margin away from home in 2017.

After a run of four consecutive victories away home against Manchester City before 2010, Everton are winless in their last 12 such games in the competition.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 35 matches at home in the Premier League and are unbeaten in each of their last 21 such games in the competition.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League matches against teams that started the game in the relegation zone.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

Manchester City have shown marked improvement as the season has progressed and seem to have peaked at the perfect time. Phil Foden scored a sensational hat-trick against Brentford and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but have a definitively poor record at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Everton

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Phil Foden to score - Yes