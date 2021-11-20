Manchester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November

Manchester City will be looking for a second successive win in the Premier League as they host Everton at the Etihad on Sunday.

Manchester City find themselves three points behind pace setters Chelsea at the top of the table. With Thomas Tuchel's men set to embark on a difficult set of fixtures, Manchester City will want to make sure they are razor sharp in the coming weeks.

City went into the international break on the back of a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester United. The scoreline could have been more dastardly in Manchester City's favour but they just weren't clinical enough. That is a bit of a concern for Pep Guardiola but his side seem to find a way more often than not.

After Sunday's clash with the Toffees, Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before taking on in-form West Ham United. Suffice to say, City will be looking to secure three crucial points against Rafa Benitez's men.

After enjoying a bright start to the 2021-22 season, winning four of their first six matches, Everton have gone winless in their last six Premier League games. They lost three in that time which included a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Watford.

Everton are currently in the bottom half of the table at 11th and have matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester City within the next four weeks. Benitez's men cannot take another hit on their confidence and it's important that they show up at the Etihad all guns blazing.

Manchester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have beaten Everton in all of their last seven Premier League meetings. They have scored 21 goals and shipped in just five in that time.

Everton have lost more eight or more games on the trot against only one side and that is Manchester United. They lost nine consecutive games against the Red Devils between December 1999 and February 2004.

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games. The only time they've gone on a longer winless streak was under Sam Allardyce in 2018.

Everton's last away win against Manchester City came in December 2010.

The last time Manchester City met Everton at Etihad, they won the game 5-0.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

Everton @Everton



Watch live: "They are getting better, but we have to be sure. Doucoure is one or two weeks away. Dominic is at least two-three weeks away."Watch live: bit.ly/3HMGeSS "They are getting better, but we have to be sure. Doucoure is one or two weeks away. Dominic is at least two-three weeks away." Watch live: bit.ly/3HMGeSS https://t.co/mQftLZ66Yx

Manchester City played brilliantly against Manchester United and will be looking to carry that form into this game. However, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden set to miss the game, it could get difficult for them.

This will be a tricky game for Manchester City but they are still expected to prevail here.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Everton

Mancheser City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith