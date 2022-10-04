Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Manchester City lock horns with FC Copenhagen in an important Group G encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Preview

FC Copenhagen are currently in sixth place in the Danish Superliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged AGF to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a positive result in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in excellent form and are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment. The Cityzens thrashed Manchester United by a 6-3 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against FC Copenhagen and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The previous European game between the two teams took place in the 2008-09 campaign and ended in a 2-1 victory for Manchester City.

FC Copenhagen have scored only one goal in their six UEFA Champions League games against English opponents, with their only strike coming against Manchester United in 2006.

This match represents Manchester City's first clash with a Danish opponent in the UEFA Champions League - they have defeated 14 of the 15 nations they have faced in the competition so far.

FC Copenhagen have won only one of their last 10 away games in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming against Club Brugge in 2016.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in the UEFA Champions League and won their first game of this run in 2018.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning a European trophy this season. Erling Haaland has been dismantling the record books this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this week.

FC Copenhagen can pack a punch on their day but will need a miracle to pull off a heist at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

