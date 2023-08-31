Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a victory on penalties in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Sheffield United to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent historical record against Fulham and have won 39 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 17 victories.

Manchester City have won their last 14 matches against Fulham in all competitions - among English opponents, they have a better record only against Watford in this regard.

After a run of consecutive victories away from home against Manchester City between 2008 and 2009, Fulham are winless in their last 12 matches against the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City could win their four opening matches in the Premier League for the fourth time and for the first time since their 2016-17 campaign.

Fulham have been reduced to 10 men in each of their last two matches in the Premier League - more times than they had a player sent off in the entirety of the previous season.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction

Manchester City are in the midst of a transition at the moment but have managed to get off to an excellent start to their title defence. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make a difference this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and have kept both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at bay over the past week. Manchester City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Manchester City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes