Manchester City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The current leaders of the first and second tier of English football go head-to-head as Manchester City play host to Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Fulham currently sit top of the EFL Championship standings with 58 points from 28 games and will look to carry that fine form into the cup competition and cause a major upset.

Manchester City’s blistering run of results in the Premier League took a slight halt last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Southampton side.

Prior to that, the Cityzens were on a 12-game winning streak dating back to October’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have now turned their attention to the FA Cup where they claimed a 4-1 win over Swindon Town in their opening game on January 7.

Meanwhile, Fulham kicked off their cup run with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City after extra time when they met on January 8.

They head into Saturday’s game fresh off the back of seeing their five-game winning streak come to an end courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

Fulham have lost each of their 11 games against Pep Guardiola’s side and will be desperate to end this horrid run.

Manchester City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Manchester City boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from their previous 69 encounters. Fulham have picked up 17 wins in that time, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Manchester City Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Manchester City vs Fulham Team News

Manchester City

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are doubts for the game after recently returning from international duty with Brazil.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Neco Williams could be handed his debut, having completed a loan move from Liverpool.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Raven Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham face a stern test of taking on the reigning Premier League champions who will be looking to bounce back from their draw against Southampton. City, meanwhile, have been utterly dominant in their recent games against the visitors and we are tipping them to come away with the win once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

Edited by Peter P