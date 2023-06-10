Manchester City vs Inter Milan: 3 key battles to look out for | UCL Final 2022-23

Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final and the game is scheduled to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey on Saturday (10th June).

The Cityzens have been brilliant and consistent in numerous competitions and the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign as well. Similarly, winning this game will secure their first ever Champions League trophy.

On the other hand, The Nerazzurri have been outstanding and their perseverance is the main reason why they were able to secure a spot in this year's final. Similarly, they haven't won the Champions League trophy since 2010. So, winning this trophy is important to everyone at the club.

Hence, this article will look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne vs Nicolo Barella

Limiting Kevin De Bruyne would be key for Inter's chances in the final

It can be stated that one of the players that could destabilize Inter Milan’s defense in this encounter is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international is creative and his attacking intuition has been remarkable in recent months.

De Bruyne has netted two goals and registered seven assists in nine UEFA Champions League games in the 2022-23 campaign. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the competition this season.

Monitoring his movements in and around the attack is tough as he knows how to properly split defenses and there's no doubt that Barella will have his work cut out.

However, Barella is energetic and his ability to stabilize the midfield has been outstanding in recent months. Hence, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to keep De Bruyne under wraps.

#2 Lautaro Martinez vs Ruben Dias

FC Internazionale striker is ready to face Manchester City in the UCL Final

Arguably one of the most energetic and intuitive forwards in Europe, Martinez is sharp and his finishing prowess is remarkable as well.

The Argentine's attacking brilliance has seen him score three goals and register three assists in 12 UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in attack is difficult as he's tricky and deadly with the ball at his feet and it can be stated that Dias will have his work cut out in this encounter.

However, Dias is robust in defense and his defensive intuition has been remarkable for Manchester City as well. Hence, if Dias and other Manchester City defenders could keep Martinez and Romelu Lukaku under tabs, they stand a good chance of winning this game.

#1 Erling Haaland vs Francesco Acerbi

Haaland has been unstoppable this season

One player that the Nerazzurri's defense should and will keep an eye on in this clash is Erling Haaland. This is based on the fact that the Norwegian is remarkable in attack and his finishing proficiency is second to none.

Haaland has netted 12 goals and he has registered one assist in 10 UEFA Champions appearances this season, making him the competition's current top-scorer.

Monitoring his movements in the final third is difficult as he knows how to properly position himself in the box and his vision in attack is extraordinary.

However, Acerbi who is most likely to be tasked with the responsibility of man-marking Haaland is defensively robust and his ball-winning prowess has been outstanding in recent months as well. Hence, it remains to be seen if he can silence Haaland in this important clash.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : Who do you think will win the UCL Final Manchester City Inter Milan 0 votes