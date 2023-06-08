Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The UEFA Champions League features arguably the biggest match of the season so far as Inter Milan lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a historic encounter at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan finished in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Torino to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City have already won two trophies this season and have been in excellent form since the turn of the year. The Cityzens won the FA Cup against Manchester United last week and could potentially win the treble in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Inter Milan are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches that have been played between the two teams.

English and Italian teams have met on four previous occasions in the UEFA Champions League - Liverpool have been the only English team to face an Italian team in the showpiece event so far.

Manchester City have appeared in only two European finals in their history and lost their most recent such game against Chelsea by a 1-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

Inter Milan are featuring in their 11th major final in Europe - Juventus and AC Milan are the only two Italian teams that have a better record in this regard.

Manchester City are looking to become the fourth English team to win the UEFA Champions League and could make England the country with the highest number of different Champions League winners.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction

Manchester City are arguably the best team in world football at the moment and have a magnificent squad at their disposal. Pep Guardiola has not won a UEFA Champions League trophy in 12 years and now finds himself with an opportunity to make history for Manchester City.

Inter Milan have fought their way to the final admirably and will need to be at their robust best to stand a chance in this game. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

