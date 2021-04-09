Manchester City vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they aim to wrap up the title with seven games to go.

Pep Guardiola's side are 14 points clear at the summit with an extra game played.

The odd defeat against cross-city rivals Manchester United only turned out to be a blip in what has been an otherwise spotless season.

Since that game, the Cityzens have netted seven goals and not conceded even once on their way to three consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have found some late-season form. After a dire spell of form, the Peacocks have earned seven points from their last nine available.

Bielsa's side have quality on the break, and in recent games they have displayed far better levels of defensive awareness.

Leeds will be drawing inspiration from the reverse fixture against Man City, where Rodrigo rescued a point after Raheem Sterling had given his team a 1-0 lead.

Manchester City vs Leeds United head-to-head

As surprising as it may sound in the modern era, there's not much that separates Leeds United and Manchester City in terms of their recent history.

The Whites have won 42 as opposed to City's 45 wins. In total, 18 games between the two sides have finished as draws.

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-L-W

Leeds United form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-L-L

Manchester City vs Leeds United team news

Pep Guardiola has a fully armed squad for the game against Leeds United

Manchester City

Once again, Manchester City have no injuries or suspensions to worry about. We expect Pep Guardiola to ring in a few changes ahead of the team's Champions League second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jack Harrison is unavailable to face his parent club

Leeds United

Jack Harrison is ineligible to face his parent club Manchester City. Meanwhile, Adam Forshaw is still unavailable for selection. There are no new injury concerns for Bielsa either.

Injured: Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Jack Harrison

💬 “Both teams aim for creativity and this helps in building a good spectacle" Read more from Marcelo ahead of Saturday's trip to the Etihad — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 8, 2021

Manchester City vs Leeds United probable XI

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Aaron Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Matheusz Klich; Patrick Bamford

Manchester City vs Leeds United match prediction

Manchester City will continue their merry run in the Premier League and move within touching distance of returning the crown to the blue half of Manchester.

They will hit Leeds early and score plenty of goals on the afternoon.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United