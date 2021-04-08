Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea travel south to lock horns with Crystal Palace in a highly-anticipated London derby, on April 10 at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after their 2-0 win away at FC Porto, but there's no time to rest on their laurels as far as Thomas Tuchel's troops are concerned.

The memories from the humbling by West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge will be fresh in the minds of the manager and his players. After all, the Blues have only won two of their last five Premier League games.

With 38 points already in the bag, one could say Crystal Palace are safe for another PL season, demonstrating evidence of the phenomenal work Roy Hodgson has done at the club. The veteran manager knows how to churn out results against top opposition.

The Eagles have held both Manchester United and Everton to draws in their last few league outings. They are a tricky team going forward, while a larger emphasis on defensive solidity makes them a tough opponent to breach for Chelsea.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea head-to-head

Palace have only won 12 times against Chelsea while the Blues have emerged victorious on 30 occasions. The London rivals have had to settle for a point in 15 games.

What's positive for Chelsea is that they have won each of their last six Premier League matches against Crystal Palace. They are also on a promising run of eight wins out of 10 away league games against the same opposition.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace form guide (Premier League): D-W-L-D-D

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): L-D-W-W-D

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news

Nathaniel Clyne is sidelined for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace

While Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns, a host of players including Nathaniel Clyne, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and James McArthur have been sidelined.

Tyrick Mitchell will be pushing for a start after he featured on the bench last time out. Cheikhou Kouyate should get the nod in defense once again alongside former Chelsea man Gary Cahill.

Injured: Nathaniel Clyne, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and James McArthur

Doubtful: James McCarthy

Suspended: None

Thiago Silva was sent off against West Brom for Chelsea

Chelsea

Advertisement

Thiago Silva remains Chelsea's only absentee as he is suspended until April 20th for the red card against the Baggies. The entire Chelsea squad is fit to take on Crystal Palace.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thiago Silva

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea probable XI

Patrick van Aanholt will be hoping to hurt his former club Chelsea

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Jordan Ayew, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Andreas Christensen has been Chelsea's Mr. consistent under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Olivier Giroud

Advertisement

Andreas Christensen’s game by numbers vs. Porto:



95% pass accuracy

91 touches

6 clearances

6 accurate long balls

5 aerial duels won

3 ball recoveries

1 interception

1 clean sheet



Mr consistent. #UCL pic.twitter.com/zvlHmJxTzA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

After a devastating blow to their top four chances last time out in the Premier League, it'll be extremely important for Chelsea to net the first goal. Their strikers have to start firing if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

Palace will threaten on set-pieces but Chelsea should be good enough to edge this one out.

Predicted score: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Also read: Twitter reacts as Chelsea make UCL statement with comfortable 2-0 win against Porto