Twitter reacts as Chelsea make UCL statement with comfortable 2-0 win against Porto

Chelsea brushed aside FC Porto 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie in Spain courtesy of goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. The scoreline explains very little about Porto's energy, enthusiasm and hard work against the Blues, who absorbed a lot of opposition pressure to grab a vital away win.
There were various columns written on why Chelsea should not underestimate Porto's ability to cause an upset. And that was true to an extent, as the Portuguese outfit were sharper, quicker and easier on the eye with their passing.
Several corners threatened Chelsea's organizational ability, but the Blues drew first blood courtesy of a moment of technical brilliance from Mount.
The youngster made a clever turn and drilled a low shot down the far post to score his first UCL goal, becoming Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in the knockout stages.
Porto played at a very high tempo in the second-half as well, with the match continuing to throw in surprises for a nervy Chelsea outfit. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz missed from point blank range with the goal at his mercy.
Porto huffed and puffed in the second-half, spraying passes across the channels and using their extra man in midfield to breach Chelsea's back line. Against the run of play for the second time in the game, the Blues doubled their lead through Ben Chilwell, who smartly cut inside on to his right foot to slot the ball past Agustín Marchesín.
With two away goals on the night, Chelsea will be confident ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge.
On that note, here are the best tweets from an interesting UEFA Champions League first leg tie in Spain.