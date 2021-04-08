Twitter reacts as Chelsea make UCL statement with comfortable 2-0 win against Porto

Chelsea brushed aside FC Porto 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie in Spain courtesy of goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. The scoreline explains very little about Porto's energy, enthusiasm and hard work against the Blues, who absorbed a lot of opposition pressure to grab a vital away win.

There were various columns written on why Chelsea should not underestimate Porto's ability to cause an upset. And that was true to an extent, as the Portuguese outfit were sharper, quicker and easier on the eye with their passing.

Several corners threatened Chelsea's organizational ability, but the Blues drew first blood courtesy of a moment of technical brilliance from Mount.

The youngster made a clever turn and drilled a low shot down the far post to score his first UCL goal, becoming Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in the knockout stages.

Porto played at a very high tempo in the second-half as well, with the match continuing to throw in surprises for a nervy Chelsea outfit. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz missed from point blank range with the goal at his mercy.

Porto huffed and puffed in the second-half, spraying passes across the channels and using their extra man in midfield to breach Chelsea's back line. Against the run of play for the second time in the game, the Blues doubled their lead through Ben Chilwell, who smartly cut inside on to his right foot to slot the ball past Agustín Marchesín.

With two away goals on the night, Chelsea will be confident ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an interesting UEFA Champions League first leg tie in Spain.

FC Porto 0-2 Chelsea Twitter Reactions

Chelsea under Tuchel in the UCL 🔥



3 games

3 wins

3 clean sheets pic.twitter.com/rzDQE1doxr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2021

Fantastic result for Chelsea. Not necessarily at their best tonight, but resolute and ruthless which is a very good combination. Think it's time to ditch the Havertz false nine experiment for now though #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 7, 2021

He’s done it again. Magnificent from @masonmount_10. What a player. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2021

What a great turn from Mount to score. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 7, 2021

Mason Mount is absolutely different levels of a footballer, if you still don’t rate him highly this sport isn’t for you man. — Mod (@CFCMod_) April 7, 2021

HT: Porto 0-1 Chelsea



Chelsea are not actually playing that well but a moment of magic from Mason Mount gives them an away goal at the neutral venue in Seville. The fact it was #CFC's only shot of the half says a lot. #UCL #PORCHE https://t.co/iuBDVWu1S7 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 7, 2021

Andreas Christensen won 100% of his four aerial duels in the first half against Porto.



He also had the joint most touches (49) and only misplaced three of his 44 passes. #UCL pic.twitter.com/t3D7qgFN3W — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

From a six-year-old in the academy to his first Champions League goal



What a moment for Mason Mount 💙 pic.twitter.com/0tiojwb7yk — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 7, 2021

We’re having to carry Jorginho here. Getting bullied. #PORCHE — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) April 7, 2021

Otávio created three chances in the first half against Chelsea.



As many as everyone else on the pitch combined. #UCL pic.twitter.com/wKNd3qvK9w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

22 - Mason Mount has become @ChelseaFC's youngest ever goalscorer in a UEFA Champions League knockout match (22y 87d). His goal was from the Blues' first shot of the evening. Emergence. pic.twitter.com/9Ejz4sr2Is — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

Pepe has had more shots (3) and more shots on target (2) than any other player in the opening 60 minutes against Chelsea.



A huge threat from set pieces. #UCL pic.twitter.com/DM02xZ18MB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

If you're going to comment and critique Tammy Abraham’s overall game and flaws then I wanna see you do the same with Timo Werner because 1v1, touch and finish (header missed) all need improving. — MAH (@matissearmani) April 7, 2021

Not been a good night at all for the German lads tonight unfortunately... — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) April 7, 2021

Chelsea are living a charmed life with Porto playing very well. They might be missing their two top scorers Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi, who have 40% of the club's goals this season. #CFC #UCL #PORCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 7, 2021

📸 Chilwell rounds Marchesín for late Chelsea second ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/WGOXgSkQG6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2021

No need to say more about Mount’s moment of magic, so I’d instead like to point out that Azpilicueta was flawless defensively tonight #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 7, 2021

Man City 2-1 Dortmund

Porto 0-2 Chelsea



England is the only nation with multiple winning teams in the UCL quarterfinal first legs 👏 pic.twitter.com/G49NPvK8NC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 7, 2021