Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - November 8th, 2020

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Manchester City take on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The two Premier League giants have been fairly inconsistent so far and have a point to prove going into this game.

Liverpool have bounced back in the recent past with five consecutive victories in all competitions and can potentially move to the top of the Premier League table with a victory in this game. Jurgen Klopp does have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have a few injury concerns of their own and will be unable to field star striker Sergio Aguero in this game. Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Liverpool by a 4-0 margin in their previous meeting but will be up against a more difficult proposition this weekend.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City

Ederson Moraes, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford; Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Eric Garcia, Philippe Sandler, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Fernandinho, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Tommy Doyle; Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Liam Delap

Liverpool

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher; Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabinho; Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

We will continue to monitor the fitness of @Thiago6 and Naby Keita as they close in on a return to action. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League

Date: 8th November 2020, at 10 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ederson Moraes; Andrew Robertson, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sadio Mane; Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah, Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane; Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne, Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah

