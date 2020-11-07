Manchester City vs Liverpool: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold this weekend with arguably its most important fixture so far as reigning champions Liverpool take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Neither side has fulfilled its potential so far this season and has a point to prove going into this game.

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at the helm, an intriguing and respectful rivalry has developed between the two sides over the past two years. Liverpool and Manchester City have exchanged blows on several occasions in the recent past and will want to get one over each other this Sunday.

Manchester City and Liverpool have shown plenty of improvement since their underwhelming start to the season and will now look to make a push for the top spot in the Premier League table.

Manchester City are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and their progress this season has been hampered by injuries to a few key players. Pep Guardiola faces one of his most difficult tests as a manager this season and will be eager to step up to the plate this weekend.

With the Premier League title on the line, Liverpool are also at a crossroads in their campaign and will want to string of positive results in the next few weeks. Manchester City can potentially be a contender for the title towards the business end of the season and Liverpool will want to make a statement with a victory on Sunday.

Both sides will have to do without a few important players but have plenty of quality across the pitch. Manchester City's encounters with Liverpool are often as personal as they are tactical, and both sets of players will want to win their battles on the pitch

#5 Riyad Mahrez vs Andrew Robertson

Mahrez will go toe-to-toe with Robertson

Liverpool's incredible attacking prowess is primarily sourced from the wider areas of the pitch, and left-back Andrew Robertson has been exceptional for Jurgen Klopp over the past few years. The Scotsman has been one of the few shining lights in Liverpool's defence this season and will want to put his best foot forward against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has placed his faith in Riyad Mahrez this season and the Algerian wizard has largely delivered for Manchester City. Mahrez does have his off-days, however, and will need to be at his best against Robertson.

The Liverpool full-back spends a significant amount of his time in the opposition's half of the pitch but will have to wary of Mahrez's pace this weekend. Riyad Mahrez can be lethal on his day and will want to take full toll of Liverpool's attacking full-backs.

#4 Raheem Sterling vs Trent Alexander-Arnold

Raheem Sterling faces a stern test

Raheem Sterling has grown into a world-class player under Pep Guardiola but will have to bring his best self to this weekend's game. The English winger has blown hot and cold so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against his international teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sterling put Joe Gomez to the sword in the previous meeting between these two teams and will be looking forward to facing Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds' right-back, however, will stop at nothing to ensure that Raheem Sterling has a quiet game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not enjoyed a particularly positive season in the Premier League so far but will want to be back at his exhilarating best in this game. The full-back is capable of producing moments of sheer magic but cannot afford to make a single mistake against a potentially lethal Raheem Sterling.

