Atalanta vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with an intriguing fixture as Inter Milan take on Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are yet to meet expectations this season and will want a victory in this game.

Atalanta are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have lost two of their last three games. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has not been at its best in this campaign and will want to prove a point in this game.

Inter Milan enjoyed an excellent campaign last season but have not clicked as yet this year. The Nerazzurri were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma last weekend and need to bounce back in this game.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 11 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two sides in the recent past. Atalanta have managed only six victories against Inter Milan and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous Serie A fixture between these two sides resulted in a 2-0 victory for Inter Milan. Ashley Young scored for the Nerazzurri on the day and will want to play an important role in this game.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-W

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Team News

Atalanta need to be at their best

Atalanta

Atalanta will have to do without a few key players in this game and will be unable to avail the services of Robin Gosens and Martin de Roon against Inter Milan. Mattia Caldara is also injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Martin de Roon, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are currently injured for Inter Milan and will play no part in this game. Romelu Lukaku is yet to recover from his niggle and might no be fit for this game. Antonio Conte has a strong squad at his disposal but will have to be wary of Atalanta's attacking threat.

Injured: Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Romelu Lukaku

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Sportiello; Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Matteo Ruggeri; Alejandro Gomez; Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Achraf Hakimi; Nicolo Barella; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Atalanta were one of the most exhilarating sides in the Serie A last season and will want to make a statement against Inter Milan this weekend. Gian Piero Gasperini's shape-shifters are yet to hit their stride this season and need a morale boost to get them going in the Serie A.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have plenty of work to do to finish in the top four of the Serie A this season. Both sides have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Inter Milan

