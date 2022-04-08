Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and could potentially make massive strides in the title race this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League standings and have enjoyed another impressive campaign this season. The Cityzens edged Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up after a mid-season slump. The Merseyside giants eased past Benfica by a 3-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Manchester City and have won 105 out of 218 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 55 victories.

Manchester City have an impressive recent record against Liverpool and have lost only one of their last 12 matches against the Merseyside outfit at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool are winless in their last four matches against Manchester City and could potentially equal their worst-ever run against the Cityzens this weekend.

Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League away games against Manchester City and previously achieved the feat in 2010.

A Liverpool victory could see Jurgen Klopp's side finish at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since October.

This game represents the 50th meeting between the top two teams in the Premier League table, with the league-leaders winning 18 matches as opposed to the second-placed side's 18 victories.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester City have excelled under Pep Guardiola but have shown a few chinks in their armour in recent weeks. The Cityzens have been impressive against the Premier League top six this season and could potentially deliver a telling blow in the title race this weekend.

Liverpool have been exceptional since the turn of the year and could give Manchester City a run for their money this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

