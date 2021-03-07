Manchester City vs Manchester United 5 Players To Watch Out For | Premier League 2020-21

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will be confident of making it 16 straight Premier League wins as rivals Manchester United visit the Etihad for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash.

Manchester City are on an incredible 21-game winning run in all competitions and haven't lost in the league since November 21. Ole's Manchester United are second in the league, but are now looking over their shoulder at other top-four hopefuls, rather than up towards Manchester City after drawing four of their last five league games.

Manchester City will, for the first time this season, have everyone fit. Long-term absentee Nathan Ake has returned to training and could make the bench this Sunday. There are no other injury-related issues for Pep Guardiola heading into the game.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Phil Jones remain sidelined by injury while David de Gea traveled to Spain for the birth of his child and will miss out again. Victor Lindelof’s chronic back problem leaves him in doubt along with Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek.

The two teams played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford earlier this season, but Manchester City overcame Manchester United in the EFL Cup at the start of January courtesy of a 2-0 win. Keeping all that in mind, let us take a look at the 5 key players for this epic derby:

#5 Rúben Dias

Ruben Dias has been immense for Manchester City

Manchester City have been breaking records for fun and a lot of credit for their defensive stability should go to summer signing Rúben Dias. The 23-year old is the ideal centre-back for a Guardiola-managed side with his wide range of passing and solid defending.

Eyebrows were raised at the money spent on the Portuguese defender but he has proved his worth and is arguably the signing of the season.

It will be a challenge for the young defender to take on the likes of Edinson Cavani and he will have to be at his best to numb the Uruguayan's influence on the match. Not only is he solid at the back, but Dias has also been a threat from set-plays too and scored an important goal against West Ham in a 2-1 win.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes will pose a threat for Pep and his side

We move to another Portuguese who has been unstoppable since he joined the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental in Manchester United’s possession, drifting around the pitch to receive the ball and creating dangerous goalscoring opportunities in the half-space.

It is safe to say Manchester United revolve around Bruno Fernandes and he will always be a key player for Manchester United.

Fernandes has blanked in his last 3 games in all competitions, a bit of a drought considering his standards. The midfielder's record against the 'Big 6' has been subject to harsh criticism from football fans around the world but Bruno has a chance to set it right against Manchester City, the most in-form team in Europe.

