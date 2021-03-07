Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City welcome city rivals Manchester United to the Etihad on Sunday in the Premier League for the 185th edition of the Manchester derby.

The two sides played out a goalless stalemate in their first meeting in December. Following that game, Manchester United led Manchester City by seven points in the league table.

Three months later, the tables have turned so much that Pep Guardiola's side, currently on a record 21-game winning streak, lead Manchester United by a massive 14 points at the top of the standings.

With just 11 games left in the season, Manchester City are the firm favourites to lift the title, with Manchester United still fighting to finish inside the Champions League places.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lead Leicester City by a solitary point, whereas fourth-placed Chelsea aren't too behind. So Sunday's game is vital in terms of their top-four hopes.

Manchester United have won at the Etihad on each of their last two league visits. But they will have their task cut out to make it three in a row against the most in-form side in Europe. With another win, Manchester City could open a whopping 17-point lead atop the Premier League summit.

Ahead of the mouth-watering match, let's see how the two Manchester rivals would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Ederson is one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Even if David De Gea was available for Sunday's clash, Manchester City custodian Ederson Moraes would have got the nod, as he has been at his best this campaign.

With 15 clean sheets to his name, the Brazilian is unsurprisingly leading the race for the 2020-21 Premier League Golden Gloves; in comparison, Manchester United's De Gea has nine and Dean Henderson one.

What's more, Ederson also has an assist to his name!

🥴 Ederson has created as many big chances chances as Kai Havertz in the Premier League this season (1) pic.twitter.com/bqquAGdHF1 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 2, 2021

