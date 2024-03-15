Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

Manchester City will lock horns with Newcastle United at the Etihad on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Erling Haaland stole the show with five goals as Manchester City avalanched Luton Town 6-2 in the fifth round on February 27. An upturn in form in the second half of the season, characteristic of City, has seen them rack up a barrage of positive results in recent times.

City are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions, and their hunt for another treble is alive.

They played out a 1-1 thriller at Anfield against fellow Premier League title aspirants Liverpool this past Sunday. It was as exhilarating a contest as we have come to expect every time Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have come head to head in the English top flight.

Newcastle United needed penalties to see off Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Since that result, they've picked up a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 3-2 loss against Chelsea.

The Magpies, who have not been at their best this season, have now conceded 12 defeats in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Their long chase for a major trophy will continue on Saturday as they hit the road to take on Manchester City.

But Newcastle United have found Manchester City extremely difficult to beat, picking up just one win in their last 11 matches across all competitions against them.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first FA Cup contest between Manchester City and Newcastle United since the 2019-20 quarter-final which City won 2-0 at St. James' Park.

Manchester Cty have won 15 of their last 16 home matches against Newcastle United.

Since losing to Wigan in the FA Cup in 2013-14, City have progressed from their last six FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Newcastle United haven't made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup since the 2004-05 season.

Newcastle United eliminated Manchester City from the League Cup earlier this term.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester City are a tough side to knock down at home, having gone 37 consecutive games unbeaten at the Etihad. Newcastle did manage to get the better of City in the League Cup earlier this season.

But with the form that Guardiola's men are in right now, it will take something really special to beat them.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes