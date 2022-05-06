Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8 May 2022

After getting knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, Manchester City will shift their focus to the Premier League as they host Newcastle United on Sunday.
Manchester City have successfully pulled off another UEFA Champions League capitulation. This time's was as painful as ever, leading the game with just one minute remaining in normal time against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side then conceded two goals in the next five minutes to let Los Blancos back into the tie.
Karim Benzema dispatched a penalty in extra-time to put the ribbons on one of the greatest comeback wins in the history of the Champions League. Manchester City seem to take their foot off the pedal when it matters most and now only have the Premier League title left to fight for.
And fight they will, as they have no other choice and Sunday's game against Newcastle United will undoubtedly be a tricky affair. The Magpies have lost one and won four of their last five Premier League games.
They fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to City's fellow title aspirants Liverpool last weekend. But to give credit where it's due, Newcastle United did a decent job defensively against the Merseysiders although they didn't do much with the ball.
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and thus, City have the privilege of knowing just how desperately they need to win against Newcastle United. Either way, Sunday's contest is a must-win affair for Pep Guardiola's side
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester City have won 20 of their last 24 Premier League games.
- Eddie Howe has lost all 11 of his meetings with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a combined scoreline of 34-5.
- Newcastle United have won just one of their last 28 league games against Manchester City.
- Manchester City have never lost a Premier League game to Newcastle United at the Etihad in 16 meetings.
- Liverpool (41) and Manchester City (33) are the only two sides to win more points in the Premier League in 2022 than Newcastle United (32).
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction
Manchester City have a great record against Newcastle United. The Magpies have struggled massively at the Etihad in the past. When the two sides met in the first half of the season, City were able to register a 4-0 win.
While Newcastle United are a much improved team now, City's sheer quality and determination ought to be enough to earn them all three points on Sunday.
Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United
