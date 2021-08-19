Manchester City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City are set to play Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur in the league. A second-half goal from South Korean forward Son Heung-min ensured victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Norwich City, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Goals from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino and Egypt international Mohamed Salah sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Manchester City beating Norwich City 5-0. Goals from Brazil international Gabriel Jesus, attacker Raheem Sterling and winger Riyad Mahrez and a brace from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne secured the win for Manchester City.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: L

Norwich City form guide in the English Premier League: L

Manchester City vs Norwich City Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City will be without England international Phil Foden, while there are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Phil Foden

Doubtful: Ilkay Gundogan

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Sam Byram and Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta, while there are doubts over the availability of young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, attacker Jordan Hugill and Cuba international Onel Hernandez.

Injured: Przemyslaw Placheta, Sam Byram

Doubtful: Jordan Hugill, Onel Hernandez, Andrew Omobamidele

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Pierre Lees-Melou, Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 -𝟮



From the archives v @ManCity 📸 pic.twitter.com/bJQ5BafhBC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 19, 2021

Manchester City vs Norwich City Prediction

Manchester City have not enjoyed the best of starts to this campaign, having lost to Tottenham Hotspur. They continue to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, with the need of a striker clearly evident against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Norwich City, on the other hand, will hope to enjoy a better season in the Premier League compared to their last time. The Canaries have signed the likes of Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent, and are renowned for their attractive style of play.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win the game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Norwich City

