Manchester City vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of crucial fixtures this week as Manchester City lock horns with PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have grown in stature under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens have flattered to deceive in the Champions League and have a point to prove this season.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been impressive this season. The French giants are one of the favourites to win the Champions League and will want to make a statement of intent this week.

Manchester City vs PSG Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a good record against PSG and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. PSG have managed one victory against Manchester City and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Lionel Messi scored the second goal on the day and will want to make his mark this week.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-L

PSG form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Manchester City vs PSG Team News

Manchester City have a depleted squad

Manchester City

Ferran Torres and Liam Delap are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ferran Torres, Liam Delap

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Unavailable: Kevin De Bruyne

PSG need to win this game

PSG

Rafinha and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos have made progress with their recoveries but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Rafinha, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Unavailable: None

Manchester City vs PSG Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City vs PSG Prediction

PSG have built one of the most formidable squads in world football this year and will need to win the UEFA Champions League to justify their potential. The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can singlehandedly win matches on their day and will want to step up in this game.

Manchester City are a well-drilled unit and have managed to overcome their early-season slump with a string of fine performances. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi