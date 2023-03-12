Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens edged Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be intent on taking it up a notch this week.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the three matches played between the two teams.

After a run of nine consecutive matches against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.

After their victory against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, RB Leipzig have lost each of their last three away games against English clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have won each of their last nine home games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have scored at least two goals in each of these matches.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last five matches in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the competition since the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Manchester City have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be intent on winning their first UEFA Champions League title this season. Erling Haaland has been prolific for the Cityzens and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and did well to hold Pep Guardiola's side at bay in the first leg. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

