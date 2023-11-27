Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against RB Leipzig and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's one victory.

Manchester City have an exceptional record against RB Leipzig at home in the UEFA Champions League and have won both games of this nature, scoring a total of 13 goals in the process.

RB Leipzig have lost each of their last four matches away from home against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded a total of 20 goals in these games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in each of their last 17 matches in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming in the semi-final against Real Madrid last year.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been slightly inconsistent so far this season. The likes of Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day but have a dismal record at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes