Manchester City vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on RB Leipzig in a Group A encounter on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's charges have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig have been fairly inconsistent this year and have their work cut out for them this week. The German outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat against Bayern Munich over the weekend and cannot afford a similar result on Wednesday.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have an excellent squad and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Cityzens edged Leicester City to a narrow victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Manchester City have never faced RB Leipzig in a European fixture and will have to be wary of an upset this week. The Germans can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off impressive results in the UEFA Champions League.

RB Leipzig will likely set up on the counter against Manchester City and will need to adapt to Pep Guardiola's approach. The Premier League giants have been prone to counter-attacking setups and will need to put up a robust front on Wednesday.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Team News

Manchester City hold the upper hand

Manchester City

Zack Steffen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be included in the squad for this game. Benjamin Mendy is currently in police custody and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Zack Steffen, Benjamin Mendy

RB Leipzig need to win this game

RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Saracchi are carrying injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. RB Leipzig have plenty of talent at their disposal and will need to field their best team against Manchester City.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Manchester City have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle in Europe this season. Pep Guardiola's charges lost out to Chelsea earlier this year and will need to make amends in the coming months.

RB Leipzig are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins this week. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig

