Manchester City vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2023

The UEFA Super Cup features a clash between two European heavyweights this week as Sevilla lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important clash at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and have struggled over the past year. The Andalusian side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have already won three trophies this year and have been one of Europe's best teams in recent months. The Cityzens eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their first league game of the season and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a flawless record against Sevilla and have won all four matches that have been played between the two teams. Sevilla are yet to win an official game against Manchester City.

Manchester City have scored an impressive 12 goals in their four matches against Sevilla in all competitions, with Sevilla managing to score only three goals in these games.

Manchester City scored an impressive 94 goals and conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League last season - the best tallies in the competition on both accounts.

Sevilla endured a poor end to their La Liga campaign last season and were winless in their last four matches, losing two of these games.

Manchester City won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League last season and are now only the second English team after Manchester United to win the treble.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and were showed flashes of their best against Burnley last week. Erling Haaland scored two goals on the day and will look to add to his goalscoring tally in this match.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Sevilla

Manchester City vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes