Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Manchester City will entertain Southampton at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday (October 8).

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for the hosts. They will be in action just three days after their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

In their previous league outing, they overcame arch-rivals Manchester United 6-3 at home, thanks to hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Haaland bagged a brace in the Champions League game against Copenhagen.

Southampton have lost three games in a row, and this trip to Manchester will be a tough test for them. They scored first in their previous league game against Everton, with Joe Aribo scoring in the 49th minute. The lead proved short-lived, though, as Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored within three minutes of each other to turn the game around for the Toffees.

Manchester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 99th meeting between the two teams across competitions, with their first taking place in the FA Cup in 1910. City have dominated proceedings against the visitors, winning 39 times.

Southampton also have a respectable 32 wins, thanks to their dominance in the erstwhile Division One. The remaining 27 games between them have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win in their last 13 games against the hosts, with their only win coming at home. They are winless in their away games since 2004.

City have won 29 of their last 36 games and have scored at least thrice in their last eight home games in the Premier League.

The Saints have lost five of their last six away games in the Premier League and have failed to score in their last two.

City are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile only 19th-placed Leicester City and last-placed Nottingham Forest (6 apiece) have lost more games than Southampton this term (5).

Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction

The Cityzens are the overwhelming favourites, but manager Pep Guardiola might opt to rest or start a few key players from the bench, as City play two games in the eight days after this game. They face Liverpool next Sunday.

Southampton, meanwhile, have scored in six of their last seven games at the Etihad, and the trend could continue. Nonetheless, City should coast to another comfortable win.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Southampton

Manchester City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Manchester City to score first - Yes

