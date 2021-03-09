Manchester City vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back from their derby defeat.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 at the Etihad by Manchester United on Sunday. The defeat put an end to their 21-game winning streak across all competitions.

Although Manchester City still have an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, they will look to go on another winning run.

Southampton, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting win against Sheffield United to end their four-game winless run in the league.

Manchester City vs Southampton Head-to-head

Manchester City have dominated this fixture, having won 19 times against the Saints. Southampton have won seven, and drawn seven of their games.

In the last 10 games against Manchester City, Southampton have won just once. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side beat Manchester City at home last season courtesy of a Che Adams goal.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Southampton form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Manchester City vs Southampton Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City will still be without defender Nathan Ake. Phil Foden is pushing for a start and he could feature in place of Riyad Mahrez, who started in the derby. Joao Cancelo could also drop to the bench for Kyle Walker.

Doubtful: Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Southampton

Danny Ings will miss out after picking up a muscle injury, and his absence will be a big blow. Michael Obafemi and Theo Walcott are the other attackers who will be unavailable.

The manager has provided an update on @IngsDanny after he was forced off through injury at the weekend: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 8, 2021

Ibrahima Diallo and James Ward-Prowse are expected to start in midfield with Oriol Romeu out injured.

Injured: Danny Ings, Michael Obafemi, Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Probable XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus

Southampton Probable XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Nathan Tella

Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester City will want to immediately recapture their winning form as they have a crucial few weeks coming up.

The club can still win a quadruple this season. However, they can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal despite an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

We believe Guardiola’s side will have too much quality for Southampton.

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Southampton