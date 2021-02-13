Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 players to watch

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday as we will once again get to witness Pep Guardiola’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho.

The two teams have had a contrasting week as City eased past Swansea City in the FA Cup, while Tottenham were dumped out of the Cup by Everton.

The last time these two teams faced off, Mourinho’s side put in an impressive display to beat City 2-0. The victory was a false dawn of a title challenge as they have fallen off the pace since, while Manchester City have been brilliant after a slow start.

Nevertheless, Spurs will hope their players step up come Saturday. With that said, let’s take a look at five players to watch when Manchester City take on Tottenham:

#1 Harry Kane

This Tottenham team look like a completely different unit when Harry Kane plays, in a good sense. The forward’s influence in the final third can’t be overstated, as he scores goals and has an understanding with his teammates like no other player.

Kane picked up an ankle injury a few weeks ago during the game against Liverpool, and that had many fans worried. However, he didn’t take long to return and get back on the scoresheet, doing what he does best.

Although his goal against Everton in the FA Cup wasn’t enough to help them progress, his personal form will be a big factor for Tottenham who so often rely on his strikes.

209 - Harry Kane has now scored 209 goals in 318 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, making him the second highest scorer in the club’s history behind only Jimmy Greaves (266 goals in 379 apps). Folklore. pic.twitter.com/TWTCdRqAcj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2021

#2 Ilkay Gundogan

Five goals in six games in January earned Ilkay Gundogan the Premier League player of the month award. So good has his form been in front of goal and in midfield that many have forgotten Kevin De Bruyne!

Gundogan’s role is perhaps something that Mourinho dislikes, as he doesn’t have a fixed position. The German likes to make late runs into the box from midfield, and is often in the right position at the right time to score.

Mourinho has often used a marker for these kinds of roles, so it remains to be seen how the Portuguese decides to deal with Gundogan's threat come Saturday. Whatever happens, expect the midfielder to be at the heart of Manchester City's game once again.

An honour to be @premierleague Player of the Month. Thanks to everyone who has voted for me ⭐💪🏼 A big thank you to all my teammates - it would have not been possible without your amazing support!💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/yIXJI9Sgpl — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 12, 2021