Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Cityzens thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have made a good start to their league campaign. The North London outfit defeated Burnley by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Tottenham Hotspur and have won 69 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 68 victories.

Manchester City have won only four of their last 12 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but did secure a 1-0 victory in their previous league game in February this year.

Tottenham Hotspur have won two of their last four matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

The last four matches between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League have produced a total of 21 goals, with the away side scoring two goals in each game during this period.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The likes of Erling Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have done well in this fixture in the recent past and will need to be at their best this weekend. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

