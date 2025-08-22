Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

  • home icon
By Aditya Hosangadi
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:01 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City this weekend

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Cityzens thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have made a good start to their league campaign. The North London outfit defeated Burnley by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Tottenham Hotspur and have won 69 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 68 victories.
  • Manchester City have won only four of their last 12 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but did secure a 1-0 victory in their previous league game in February this year.
  • Tottenham Hotspur have won two of their last four matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.
  • The last four matches between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League have produced a total of 21 goals, with the away side scoring two goals in each game during this period.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The likes of Erling Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have done well in this fixture in the recent past and will need to be at their best this weekend. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

