Manchester City vs Tottenham Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: Round III takes place on Saturday

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur clash swords for the third time in a fortnight on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. The first of those encounters ended 1-0 in Spurs’ favour whereas City edged the second 4-3. However, the Cityzens went out to Mauricio Pochettino’s men on away goals in their quarter-final tie of the Champions League.

Thus, Pep Guardiola and his charges would be wanting to exact revenge and ensure that Spurs don’t throw their Premier League title challenge into disarray as well.

The Cityzens’ last league encounter took place at Selhurst Park where they got the better of Crystal Palace 3-1. Spurs, meanwhile, thrashed Huddersfield 4-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to consolidate the third spot.

The game is primed to have a massive bearing on the race for the title and the top four. A win for City would help them restore their advantage over Liverpool while a loss for Spurs would give hope to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for the Champions League spots.

Thus, the game is set to be a riveting affair with both teams not wanting to give the other an inch.

Kick-off Information

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: 20th April, 2019

Time: 12:30 (Local Time), 17:00 IST

Where to watch: Star Sports Select 2/ Star Sports Select HD 2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Form Guide

Last five competitive fixtures (Most recent first)

Manchester City: W-W-L-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur: L-W-W-W-L

Head to Head

Manchester City: 62 wins

Tottenham Hotspur: 61 wins

Draws: 35 draws

Players to watch out for

Sergio Aguero

Aguero would hope to continue his scoring form against Spurs

Sergio Aguero has propelled himself as one of the greatest strikers to have ever graced the Premier League. Having powered City to the title thrice previously, the Argentine now has his sights set on a fourth triumph. And a familiar foe, Tottenham stands between the striker and his quest for glory.

Over the years, Aguero has thoroughly enjoyed himself against the North London club. In 13 league appearances, the Argentine has made the net bulge 10 times while also providing 2 assists. Thus, the Cityzens would be hoping for their talisman to continue his rich vein of form against the Lilywhites.

The Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire and looks destined to be defined by incredibly fine margins. And Aguero’s goal-scoring exploits (or the lack of it) against Spurs could just be the decisive tilting scale.

Son Heung Min

Can Son dent City's title aspirations?

Son Heung Min has arguably been Spurs’ player of the season this term. The Korean has stepped up ably in Harry Kane’s absence and even catapulted Spurs to their first Champions League semi-final in mid-week.

Moreover, the forward’s direct style of play is sure to cause a furrowed brow or two among the City ranks. Apart from Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, none of the other defenders are particularly blessed with pace. Hence, Son would be licking his lips at the prospect of running in behind the home side’s defence and wreaking havoc.

A few days ago, Son’s goals proved to be the difference as Spurs crushed City’s quadruple hopes. And Spurs would hope that the Korean throws a spanner among the Cityzens’ league works as well come Saturday.