Manchester City vs Watford: Match prediction today - Premier League predictions and more

Manchester City will aim to close the gap on Liverpool when they host Watford on Saturday

Manchester City could move to two points within pace-setters Liverpool with a victory against Watford at the Etihad Stadium, on Saturday. The Reds, who are slated to lock horns in the week's feature game against Chelsea, will take the field on Sunday.

After sharing the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur in match-day 2, City fell to a shock defeat at the hands of Norwich City last weekend. That match saw the Canaries not only raise eyebrows with their efforts, but also put three goals past the champions.

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

Watford, meanwhile, are fighting a fierce battle at the bottom of the table. They are yet to take home three points, but a spirited fight against the Gunners saw them salvage a hard-earned point.

A win here, which is highly unlikely, could take them out of the red zone in the table - assuming other results go their way.

Quique Sanches Flores has a monumental task on his hands after his return to Vicarage Road. He will certainly not be helped by the fact that his side have lost all of their previous 11 meetings with the title holders, who have scored at least a couple of goals in each of those encounters.

City are sure to boss possession and maintain an extremely high line. Watford on the other hand will focus on counters from the likes of Gerard Deulofeu and of course, set pieces.

Gerard Deulofeu

Verdict

The likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling hold an imperious record against Watford. While Aguero has registered 10 goals in seven against the Hornets, the latter has eight goals in seven games against them.

There might be the issue of conceding a goal, as City haven't yet found the rhythm at the back completely, but it's hard to look beyond their extravagant forward line. Expect at least three goals from their side.

Predicted score: Manchester City 4-1 Watford