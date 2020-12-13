Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City are set to play hosts to West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 loss to Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Saturday at Old Trafford.

A gritty draw saw just four shots on target, with both sides focused on defensive solidity rather than attacking fluidity.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Newcastle United on Saturday at St. James' Park. Goals from Paraguay international Miguel Almiron and striker Dwight Gayle secured the win for Steve Bruce's side. Defender Darnell Furlong scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2018 in the English Premier League. Manchester City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0, courtesy of goals from veteran midfielder Fernandinho, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne and striker Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-W-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-L-L

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon the services of young centre-back Eric Garcia, who is out with an injury. Veteran striker Sergio Aguero missed the clash against Manchester United, and is a doubt to feature.

Injured: Eric Garcia

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without left-back Conor Townsend and Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Sam Field, while Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira is suspended.

Injured: Conor Townsend, Hal Robson-Kanu

Doubtful: Sam Field

Suspended: Matheus Pereira

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Filip Krovinovic, Matt Philips, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Manchester City have not been at their fluent best this season, and sit ninth in the league table. Attackers like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are yet to hit their stride, and Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to get back to winning ways after a drab match against Manchester United.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is under immense pressure, as the Baggies languish in 19th position. They have won just one game in the league this season, and could soon be involved in a relegation battle if they do not find their form.

Manchester City are the clear favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 West Bromwich Albion

