Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2021

Manchester City and Wolves will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 16 fixture in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

The Cityzens come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. The heavily-rotated side fell to the Germans in a game of little significance for the Mancunians.

Wolves suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on home turf last weekend. Divock Origi stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The loss hampered the West Midlands' chances of securing European qualification. They currently sit in eighth spot on 21 points, four points behind the top five.

Manchester City claimed top spot from Chelsea, with just two points separating the top three sides in the table.

Manchester City vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 124 occasions in the past and Manchester City have a marginally better record. The English champions have 50 wins to their name while Wolves were victorious on 49 occasions with 25 matches ending in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in March when a rampant Manchester City secured a 4-1 victory on home turf.

Wolves have scored just one goal in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City were on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions prior to their defeat to Leipzig.

The last five games involving the hosts have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction

Manchester City are overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points in front of their fans and will go all out for the win. The Mancunians will be looking to hold onto the top spot ahead of a grueling festive schedule.

Wolves have struggled in front of goal but still find themselves in the mix for European qualification. Bruno Lage's side have been one of the most compact sides in the league, with high emphasis placed on defensive solidity.

They also have recent positive memories to draw from, having secured a shock 2-0 victory at this same ground in January 2019.

Nevertheless, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their mid-week defeat and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Wolves

Manchester City vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win (The hosts need a win to maintain their lead at the summit and are unlikely to falter in front of their fans).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score NO (Manchester City have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent weeks but Wolves' blunt attack might not trouble them).

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (each of Wolves' last five league games has seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 4 - Bernardo Silva to score at any time (The Portugal international is in fine form, having scored three goals in his last two matches).

Edited by Shardul Sant